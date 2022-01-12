Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show business
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager chat with the cast of, “The tragedy of Macbeth,” which stars Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, and Moses Ingram. Denzel shares the advice he gave his kids about going into showbiz, “it’s going to be tough for you,” and how he looked up to late actor Sidney Poitier.Jan. 12, 2022
