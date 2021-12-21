Democrats scramble to save Biden’s agenda in face of Manchin’s opposition
Sen. Joe Manchin is now home in West Virginia, defending his public opposition to President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill. Meanwhile, the White House and its allies are searching for a path forward for the president’s agenda. NBC senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 21, 2021
