    Democrats race to save Roe v. Wade

    Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

Democrats race to save Roe v. Wade

The Senate is gearing up for a vote Wednesday that would make abortion legal nationwide, codifying the decision made in Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, the fallout from the leaked draft opinion continues to spread. NBC’s Allie Rafa reports for Sunday TODAY.May 8, 2022

Protesters flock to Supreme Court on report of draft ruling that would overturn Roe

