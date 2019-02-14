News

Delta flight turbulence injures 5, forces emergency landing

02:07

A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Orange County, California, to Seattle was forced to make an emergency landing due to extreme turbulence. At least five people were injured by the violent shaking. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.Feb. 14, 2019

