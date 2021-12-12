Delivery driver fakes being an evangelist to hide package from husband

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including Meryl Streep’s woolly thoughts when Jonah Hill repeatedly called her “the GOAT,” a toddler and his older brother’s battle to be the last person to say “I love you,” a camel storming off the set of a nativity scene to practice its golf swing and a heroic Amazon driver going above and beyond in honoring a customer’s request to hide a package from their husband when he unexpectedly answered the door.Dec. 12, 2021