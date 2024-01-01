IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?
03:12
UP NEXT
Money-saving moves to get in your finances on track in 2024
03:52
What is gift card draining? How to prevent getting scammed
04:37
There are still holiday deals for procrastinating holidays shoppers
02:27
How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm
04:34
Why your Christmas tree might cost more this year
02:33
How to make the buy now, pay later strategy work for you
03:10
Travel Tuesday: What you need to know to snag the best deals
02:33
Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday
02:58
Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals
02:08
How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard
04:13
Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores
02:04
Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations
04:54
Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high
02:41
New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices
01:52
Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach
04:41
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now
03:52
Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key
04:11
What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%
03:09
What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?
03:12
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
NBC's Brian Cheung joins TODAY to discuss finances in 2024. He breaks down some of the best ways to tackle debt, handling the increase in the cost of food and how the cost of electric cards is coming down.Jan. 1, 2024
Now Playing
What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?
03:12
UP NEXT
Money-saving moves to get in your finances on track in 2024
03:52
What is gift card draining? How to prevent getting scammed
04:37
There are still holiday deals for procrastinating holidays shoppers
02:27
How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm
04:34
Why your Christmas tree might cost more this year
02:33
How to make the buy now, pay later strategy work for you
03:10
Travel Tuesday: What you need to know to snag the best deals
02:33
Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday
02:58
Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals
02:08
How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard
04:13
Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores
02:04
Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations
04:54
Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high
02:41
New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices
01:52
Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach
04:41
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now
03:52
Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key
04:11
What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%