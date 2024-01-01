IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Money-saving moves to get in your finances on track in 2024

    03:52

  • What is gift card draining? How to prevent getting scammed

    04:37

  • There are still holiday deals for procrastinating holidays shoppers

    02:27

  • How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm

    04:34

  • Why your Christmas tree might cost more this year

    02:33

  • How to make the buy now, pay later strategy work for you

    03:10

  • Travel Tuesday: What you need to know to snag the best deals

    02:33

  • Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday

    02:58

  • Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals

    02:08

  • How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard

    04:13

  • Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores

    02:04

  • Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations

    04:54

  • Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high

    02:41

  • New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices

    01:52

  • Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

    04:41

  • Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key

    04:11

  • What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%

    03:09

What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?

03:12

NBC's Brian Cheung joins TODAY to discuss finances in 2024. He breaks down some of the best ways to tackle debt, handling the increase in the cost of food and how the cost of electric cards is coming down.Jan. 1, 2024

  • Now Playing

    What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Money-saving moves to get in your finances on track in 2024

    03:52

  • What is gift card draining? How to prevent getting scammed

    04:37

  • There are still holiday deals for procrastinating holidays shoppers

    02:27

  • How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm

    04:34

  • Why your Christmas tree might cost more this year

    02:33

  • How to make the buy now, pay later strategy work for you

    03:10

  • Travel Tuesday: What you need to know to snag the best deals

    02:33

  • Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday

    02:58

  • Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals

    02:08

  • How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard

    04:13

  • Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores

    02:04

  • Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations

    04:54

  • Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high

    02:41

  • New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices

    01:52

  • Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

    04:41

  • Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key

    04:11

  • What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%

    03:09
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Powerful earthquakes rattle Japan, trigger tsunami warnings

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Israel-Hamas tensions threaten shipping routes in Red Sea

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cities around the world ring in 2024 with epic celebrations

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Where do politics stand at the start of 2024?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What's the economic outlook for 2024?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What is the state of weight-loss drugs going into 2024?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Mike Tirico previews the year ahead in sports

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Where to go in 2024: A look at the top trends in travel

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Mother and daughter send Sunday TODAY Mug Shot from Scotland

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Marranitos: How to make these traditional Mexican cookies

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pierna navideña: How to make a roast pork leg for Christmas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Look back at 2023’s biggest news stories in entertainment

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jill Martin on the impact of Garden of Dreams at local hospitals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Peppermint blondies and coconut hot chocolate: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

NASA shares stunning photos of 'Christmas Tree Cluster' in space

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

5 fun activities to do with your kids during the holiday break

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Rory Feek remembers late wife Joey, talks holiday children’s book

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get the recipes for 4 unique and fun New Year’s Eve drinks

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to incorporate 2024 décor trends in your home

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these NYE makeup looks inspired by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Look back at the top moments of Hoda & Jenna in 2023

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda & Jenna compete to recall memorable moments of 2023

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna shares the time daughter Mila taunted her with queso

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Here are the top fashion trends coming in 2024

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

It's lit! See the incredible decorations of Monticello Lights

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Elizabeth Heiskell makes unstuffed deviled eggs and cheese dream

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Walker Hayes on new scripted series, sings 'Carefree Christmas'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get the recipes for 4 unique and fun New Year’s Eve drinks

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Spinach artichoke dip and brisket sliders: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Rigatoni all'arrabbiata: Get Evan Funke’s recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

New Year’s drinks guide: Bottle popping, festive cocktails and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How Darjeeling Express owner works to support women globally

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Elizabeth Heiskell makes unstuffed deviled eggs and cheese dream

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Marranitos: How to make these traditional Mexican cookies

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Martha Stewart shares easy and festive treats for Christmas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pierna navideña: How to make a roast pork leg for Christmas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Peppermint blondies and coconut hot chocolate: Get the recipes!