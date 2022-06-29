IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

  • Now Playing

    Death toll rises to 51 in San Antonio smuggling truck tragedy

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Trump aggressively tried to join rioters at Capitol, former aide says

    07:35

  • Lindsey Vonn dedicates hall of fame honor to her mother

    01:28

  • NASA hopes New Zealand test will usher in another moon landing

    00:55

  • Viral employee who never missed work in 27 years talks to TODAY

    08:24

  • British tennis star praised for helping ball boy at Wimbledon

    00:50

  • Queen Elizabeth attends armed forces ceremony in Scotland

    00:23

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

    00:26

  • Deshaun Watson could face NFL suspension at disciplinary hearing

    00:25

  • Michael Phelps inducted into Olympic hall of fame

    01:52

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced on sex trafficking charges

    00:22

  • WWII navy shipwreck discovered nearly 80 years after sinking

    02:59

  • What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

    02:54

  • Tropical disturbance brewing south of Louisiana

    01:08

  • Russian missile hits Ukraine mall: Around 20 killed

    02:53

  • Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    02:16

  • Lawsuits in 8 states challenge legality of abortion trigger laws

    01:45

  • Amtrak train derailment in Missouri leaves 3 dead, dozens injured

    02:30

  • 46 migrants found dead inside a semi-truck in Texas

    02:42

  • Joe Fryer, NBC News correspondent, spotlights stories from the LGBTQ community | PRIDE Is Universal

    24:46

TODAY

Death toll rises to 51 in San Antonio smuggling truck tragedy

02:23

The death toll has risen to 51 in the San Antonio smuggling truck tragedy where migrants were packed inside a sweltering truck. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from the San Antonio hospital where some of the survivors are still being treated.June 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Death toll rises to 51 in San Antonio smuggling truck tragedy

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Trump aggressively tried to join rioters at Capitol, former aide says

    07:35

  • Lindsey Vonn dedicates hall of fame honor to her mother

    01:28

  • NASA hopes New Zealand test will usher in another moon landing

    00:55

  • Viral employee who never missed work in 27 years talks to TODAY

    08:24

  • British tennis star praised for helping ball boy at Wimbledon

    00:50

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All