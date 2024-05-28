Death toll rises after 70 tornadoes reported across nearly 15 states
More than 70 reported tornadoes touched down across nearly 15 states over Memorial Day weekend leaving at least 24 people dead and devastating communities. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.May 28, 2024
