Floods in Libya leave nearly 6,000 dead, thousands more missing

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Escaped Pennsylvania convict captured after 13-day manhunt16:49
How scientists are hitting the streets to collect air quality data04:51
TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots05:27
Why are friends tracking each other with Apple's 'Find My' feature?05:53
Luxury cruise ship runs aground in Greenland, stranding 20600:29
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?01:58
Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear02:21
Bryan Kohberger trial: Push to ban cameras in court sparks battle03:54
Apple unveils new iPhone with USB-C charging port01:10
Severe storms slam Northeast as Hurricane Lee approaches03:54
Now Playing
Floods in Libya leave nearly 6,000 dead, thousands more missing02:37
UP NEXT
Escaped Pennsylvania convict armed with stolen rifle, police warn02:15
Whistleblower claims CIA tried to cover up COVID lab-leak theory00:34
Kim Jong Un, Putin tour Russia's largest rocket launch site02:19
Kevin McCarthy orders impeachment inquiry into President Biden02:58
Eagles' Jason Kelce pulls back curtain on life in the NFL in new doc05:12
Double rainbow emerges over NYC on 22nd anniversary of 9/1100:53
Lyft unveils 'Women+ Connect' to address safety issues02:44
Trump files to dismiss Georgia 2020 election interference charges00:26
FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots03:24
Floods in Libya leave nearly 6,000 dead, thousands more missing02:37
A powerful storm dropped nine months of rain in just six hours in Libya. Now, thousand are dead and thousands more are missing. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2023
Escaped Pennsylvania convict captured after 13-day manhunt16:49
How scientists are hitting the streets to collect air quality data04:51
TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots05:27
Why are friends tracking each other with Apple's 'Find My' feature?05:53
Luxury cruise ship runs aground in Greenland, stranding 20600:29
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?01:58
Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear02:21
Bryan Kohberger trial: Push to ban cameras in court sparks battle03:54
Apple unveils new iPhone with USB-C charging port01:10
Severe storms slam Northeast as Hurricane Lee approaches03:54
Now Playing
Floods in Libya leave nearly 6,000 dead, thousands more missing02:37
UP NEXT
Escaped Pennsylvania convict armed with stolen rifle, police warn02:15
Whistleblower claims CIA tried to cover up COVID lab-leak theory00:34
Kim Jong Un, Putin tour Russia's largest rocket launch site02:19
Kevin McCarthy orders impeachment inquiry into President Biden02:58
Eagles' Jason Kelce pulls back curtain on life in the NFL in new doc05:12
Double rainbow emerges over NYC on 22nd anniversary of 9/1100:53
Lyft unveils 'Women+ Connect' to address safety issues02:44
Trump files to dismiss Georgia 2020 election interference charges00:26
FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots03:24