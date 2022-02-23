Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine
04:30
Share this -
copied
In the latest edition of Steals and Deals, Jill Martin stops by Studio 1A with six beauty products that she calls “small investments that can make a big difference and help your confidence in the morning.” The items include a face and body brush, a hair towel and a blowout brush.Feb. 23, 2022
Now Playing
Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine
04:30
UP NEXT
Here’s what your household habits say about you
02:17
Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown
04:58
Best drugstore beauty buys under $25: Brow gel, lash extension kit, acne spot covers
05:09
Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, more
04:04
Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and more