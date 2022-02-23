IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Upgrade your routine with 75% off innovative beauty products

    Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine

TODAY

Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine

04:30

In the latest edition of Steals and Deals, Jill Martin stops by Studio 1A with six beauty products that she calls “small investments that can make a big difference and help your confidence in the morning.” The items include a face and body brush, a hair towel and a blowout brush.Feb. 23, 2022

    Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine

