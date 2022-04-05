IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL
“CODA" winning best picture at this year’s Oscars has sparked new interest in American Sign Language. Now, a group of deaf engineers at Snapchat are working to bridge the communication divide between the deaf and hearing worlds. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports with an exclusive look for TODAY.
