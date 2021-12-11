IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 10, 2021 04:19 Hillary Clinton predicts dire consequences if Trump reruns in 2024 02:09 Inside the fight to save Florida’s manatees 02:59 Last minute holiday gift ideas guaranteed to arrive on time 03:45 Savannah Guthrie on Elizabeth Dole: ‘She’s full of gratitude and joy, but grief too’ 00:53 Alec Baldwin shares letter from ‘Rust’ crew defending production 02:33 Auto racing legend Al Unser Sr. dies at 82 00:25 UK court rules Julian Assange can be extradited 00:35 Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime against himself 02:25 Court rejects Trump’s bid to keep January 6th documents from House committee 01:54 16- and 17-year olds now eligible for Pfizer boosters 02:22 Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral to take place at National Cathedral 04:14 Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 9, 2021 02:55 Take a trip to Santa’s adopted hometown 03:45 Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son 02:17 Job openings in US jump to 11 million 00:28 Travel warnings issued amid Cancun crime spree 02:41 Scientists discover a giant planet orbing pair of stars 00:32 New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes 00:24 What Scott Peterson had planned to say in court 05:06 Deadly tornadoes rip across middle of US with at least 50 feared dead 03:55
A string of tornadoes tore through multiple states overnight including a rare quad state tornado that struck Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee. At least 1 was killed when a tornado demolished a nursing home and at least 12 people in Kentucky may have died inside a candle factory. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for Weekend TODAY.
Dec. 11, 2021 Read More Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 10, 2021 04:19 Hillary Clinton predicts dire consequences if Trump reruns in 2024 02:09 Inside the fight to save Florida’s manatees 02:59 Last minute holiday gift ideas guaranteed to arrive on time 03:45 Savannah Guthrie on Elizabeth Dole: ‘She’s full of gratitude and joy, but grief too’ 00:53 Alec Baldwin shares letter from ‘Rust’ crew defending production 02:33