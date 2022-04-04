Dawn Staley, Destanni Henderson on winning NCAA championship
04:34
The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the UConn Huskies in the NCAA Women’s Championship game on Sunday. Head Coach Dawn Staley and stand-out senior Destanni Henderson join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the major win and what it means for their sport. “I hope I am a beacon of hope for other black coaches just to keep on keeping on” Staley says.April 4, 2022
