TODAY

Dawn Staley, Destanni Henderson on winning NCAA championship

04:34

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the UConn Huskies in the NCAA Women’s Championship game on Sunday. Head Coach Dawn Staley and stand-out senior Destanni Henderson join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the major win and what it means for their sport. “I hope I am a beacon of hope for other black coaches just to keep on keeping on” Staley says.April 4, 2022

