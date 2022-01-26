David Letterman, Seth Meyers teaming up for 40th anniversary of 'Late Night'
00:31
Share this -
copied
David Letterman and Seth Meyers are teaming up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC’s “Late Night,” which paved the way for future hosts Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon. Letterman will return as a special guest nearly three decades after his departure from the network, and they will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz from Counting Crows for the celebration on Feb. 1.Jan. 26, 2022
Dolly Parton’s southern-style cake mixes already sold out hours after launch
00:51
See Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at shared history with Ashton Kutcher
00:52
Now Playing
David Letterman, Seth Meyers teaming up for 40th anniversary of 'Late Night'
00:31
UP NEXT
Disney responds after Peter Dinklage slams ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ remake
02:19
Author Jessamine Chan talks new book ‘The School of Good Mothers’
05:58
Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum tell Hoda and Jenna about new series, nuptials, more