David Letterman, Seth Meyers teaming up for 40th anniversary of 'Late Night'

David Letterman and Seth Meyers are teaming up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC’s “Late Night,” which paved the way for future hosts Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon. Letterman will return as a special guest nearly three decades after his departure from the network, and they will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz from Counting Crows for the celebration on Feb. 1.Jan. 26, 2022