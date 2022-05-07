IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still need a Mother's Day gift? Score exclusive deals, last-minute gifts and more

  • Rita Moreno credits women as her source of inspiration

    00:57

  • Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West pulling a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will Smith

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby

    02:57

  • Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 loss

    00:45

  • Eva Mendes on becoming a mom, if she’ll return to acting

    06:37

  • Phillipa Soo on ‘Suffs’ musical honoring women’s suffrage movement

    03:52

  • Watch new trailer for ‘GOT’ prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon,’

    00:46

  • Christy Turlington Burns on how running aligns with her nonprofit

    01:03

  • Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her

    00:41

  • Sam Rockwell on ‘American Buffalo’ nearly not getting to Broadway

    00:59

  • Rebel Wilson playfully admits to once locking teacher in a cupboard

    03:39

  • Rebel Wilson says she was guided into comedy roles due to weight

    04:48

  • Stephanie’s Rules: Career, love and money

    04:08

  • Hoda Kotb, Stephanie Ruhle on saying 'no:' It takes conviction

    03:41

  • May entertainment roundup: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Hacks’

    04:47

  • Tom Cruise makes epic arrival in helicopter for ‘Top Gun’ premiere

    01:02

  • Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball

    05:01

  • Rebel Wilson shares how getting malaria led her to pursue acting

    05:24

  • Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    01:58

TODAY

David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will Smith

00:30

Former Late Night host David Letterman just announced the lineup for the upcoming season of his Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” including Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, and Will Smith.  May 7, 2022

Will Smith addresses Chris Rock incident in Oscars speech: 'Love will make you do crazy things'

  • Rita Moreno credits women as her source of inspiration

    00:57

  • Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West pulling a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will Smith

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby

    02:57

  • Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 loss

    00:45

  • Eva Mendes on becoming a mom, if she’ll return to acting

    06:37

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All