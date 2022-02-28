David Foster, Katharine McPhee reveal what music they listen to
05:04
Grammy winner David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee join the 3rd Hour of TODAY and share details of their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The couple also talks about raising their 1-year-old son, Rennie – and singing to him during diaper changes! Plus, they each reveal what music they're currently listening to.Feb. 28, 2022
