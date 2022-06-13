IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sneakers to reflective gear, 29 expert-picked products to have for walking

  • Country singer Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

    01:51

  • Catch up on the most popular stories on TODAY.com

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    David Duchovny jokes that he invented 'ghosting' in the '90s

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Free summer entertainment ideas: Movies, events, books and more

    04:17

  • Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22

  • Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45

  • ‘Jurassic’ beats out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at weekend box office

    01:19

  • Bob Saget honored at Critic’s Choice Real TV Awards

    02:44

  • Amber Heard breaks silence: I don't blame the jury

    02:16

  • Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal

    04:37

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ roars into theaters against ‘Top Gun' 2

    00:43

  • Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

    02:21

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for summer with a trivia game

    04:41

  • Jennifer Nettles talks honoring heroes in ‘American Anthems’

    04:40

  • ‘Dateline’ mystery preview: Wife charged with husband’s murder

    04:45

  • On Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, her impact still resonates

    03:22

  • Jimmy Fallon challenges Jay Pharoah to rapid-fire impressions

    01:03

  • Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ cover album debuts at No. 1

    00:33

  • Check out the first trailer for HBO series ‘Menudo: Forever Young’

    00:56

TODAY

David Duchovny jokes that he invented 'ghosting' in the '90s

04:39

David Duchovny joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new book “The Reservoir” which focuses on a quest one man takes during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also touches on whether or not he ‘ghosted’ Leslie Mann back in the 90s.June 13, 2022

  • Country singer Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

    01:51

  • Catch up on the most popular stories on TODAY.com

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    David Duchovny jokes that he invented 'ghosting' in the '90s

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Free summer entertainment ideas: Movies, events, books and more

    04:17

  • Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22

  • Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All