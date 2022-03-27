David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor
02:20
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including legendary soccer superstar David Beckham shining light on the war in Ukraine by handing over his Instagram audience of nearly 72 million followers to a doctor who continues her work even as bombs fall around her hospital, and elementary school students surprising their Ukrainian-born custodian with a show of solidarity through art and letters of support.March 27, 2022
David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor
02:20
