IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stanley Tucci: Why food is the first and last thing I think about each day 05:36 Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationships 06:01 Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged: See the ring! 00:31
Now Playing
David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush 00:32
UP NEXT
Jonah Hill jokes about Baby Yoda ‘fistfight’ on Instagram 01:31 Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end 02:20 Rumor has it, Adele reportedly postponed Vegas residency over clash with management 04:20 Dolly Parton talks new cake mixes, sets record straight on ‘body-part insurance’ rumor 05:15 Hoda and Jenna celebrate 1 million followers on Instagram with a ‘thirst trap’ 08:50 Adrien Brody talks LA Lakers series 'Winning Time,' new movie 'Clean' 05:17 Dolly Parton’s southern-style cake mixes already sold out online hours after launch 00:51 See Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at shared history with Ashton Kutcher 00:52 David Letterman, Seth Meyers teaming up for 40th anniversary of 'Late Night' 00:31 Disney responds after Peter Dinklage slams ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ remake 02:19 Author Jessamine Chan talks new book ‘The School of Good Mothers’ 05:58 Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum tell Hoda and Jenna about new series, nuptials, more 04:38 Michael Schur talks new book, 'Field of Dreams' TV adaption on Peacock 05:24 How artificial intelligence is taking over our decision making 04:54 Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother 06:07 Get a sneak peek at new 'Batman' teaser with Paul Dano as 'The Riddler' 00:48 David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush 00:32
David Beckham took to Instagram to share some “crushing” news about his daughter Harper this week. The former soccer star says his seven-year-old has a crush on someone, a milestone he was hoping would not happen for a few years.
Jan. 27, 2022 Read More Stanley Tucci: Why food is the first and last thing I think about each day 05:36 Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationships 06:01 Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged: See the ring! 00:31
Now Playing
David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush 00:32
UP NEXT
Jonah Hill jokes about Baby Yoda ‘fistfight’ on Instagram 01:31 Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end 02:20