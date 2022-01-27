IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

  • Stanley Tucci: Why food is the first and last thing I think about each day

    05:36

  • Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationships

    06:01

  • Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged: See the ring!

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Jonah Hill jokes about Baby Yoda ‘fistfight’ on Instagram

    01:31

  • Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end

    02:20

  • Rumor has it, Adele reportedly postponed Vegas residency over clash with management

    04:20

  • Dolly Parton talks new cake mixes, sets record straight on ‘body-part insurance’ rumor

    05:15

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate 1 million followers on Instagram with a ‘thirst trap’

    08:50

  • Adrien Brody talks LA Lakers series 'Winning Time,' new movie 'Clean'

    05:17

  • Dolly Parton’s southern-style cake mixes already sold out online hours after launch

    00:51

  • See Mila Kunis and Demi Moore poke fun at shared history with Ashton Kutcher

    00:52

  • David Letterman, Seth Meyers teaming up for 40th anniversary of 'Late Night'

    00:31

  • Disney responds after Peter Dinklage slams ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ remake

    02:19

  • Author Jessamine Chan talks new book ‘The School of Good Mothers’

    05:58

  • Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum tell Hoda and Jenna about new series, nuptials, more

    04:38

  • Michael Schur talks new book, 'Field of Dreams' TV adaption on Peacock

    05:24

  • How artificial intelligence is taking over our decision making

    04:54

  • Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother

    06:07

  • Get a sneak peek at new 'Batman' teaser with Paul Dano as 'The Riddler'

    00:48

TODAY

David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush

00:32

David Beckham took to Instagram to share some “crushing” news about his daughter Harper this week. The former soccer star says his seven-year-old has a crush on someone, a milestone he was hoping would not happen for a few years.Jan. 27, 2022

David Beckham is every dad reacting to his 10-year-old daughter having a crush

  • Stanley Tucci: Why food is the first and last thing I think about each day

    05:36

  • Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationships

    06:01

  • Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged: See the ring!

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Jonah Hill jokes about Baby Yoda ‘fistfight’ on Instagram

    01:31

  • Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end

    02:20

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All