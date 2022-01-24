David Archuleta on therapy, self-acceptance and using music as an outlet
05:31
Share this -
copied
Singer David Archuleta gets candid about how therapy helped him come to terms with his sexuality. “I think it is important to give yourself the room to acknowledge all of yourself so that you can love every single part of what makes you who you are.” Archuleta's “Ok, All Right” tour kicks off next month.Jan. 24, 2022
How a group of moms built a habit of self-care through surfing in Hawaii
03:50
Now Playing
David Archuleta on therapy, self-acceptance and using music as an outlet
05:31
UP NEXT
‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’
04:58
Francia Raisa on co-starring alongside Hilary Duff in ‘How I Met Your Father’
04:18
Voice actor behind Bart Simpson reflects on ‘The Simpsons’
06:51
‘Cheer’ stars on season two, fame and why viewers connect with the show