Dave Chappelle attacked onstage during stand-up performance

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing stand-up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The male suspect was armed with a weapon called a replica gun that can eject a knife blade. In a Hollywood twist, Chris Rock appeared onstage with Chappelle after the attack, making a reference to Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY. Editors’ note: This story has been updated to remove an inaccurate video used to describe the suspect being detained backstage.May 4, 2022