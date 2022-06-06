IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From BBQ forks to serving trays, 16 summer celebration must-haves

TODAY

Dating expert offers advice for those looking for love this summer

04:34

Three Day Rule Matchmaker and dating expert Devyn Simone joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with advice for viewers of all ages looking for love this summer, including tips to get asked out on a second date, how to meet someone outside of dating apps and more.June 6, 2022

