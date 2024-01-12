Dating advice: Is she too controlling or is he too inconsiderate?
09:56
UP NEXT
Burnt roll? Pregnancy announcement goes over husband’s head
01:11
People are rushing to the altar to get married on 12/31/23
02:35
Jenna shares the time daughter Mila taunted her with queso
01:12
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: See the pics!
00:31
My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?
04:21
Can my son and his girlfriend sleep in the same room?
04:11
Demi Lovato announces engagement to Jordan Lutes
04:35
Hoda and Jenna reveal the surprising names their kids call them
00:49
How to become instantly approachable with expert tips
05:32
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Linda Evangelista's totally relatable reason for not wanting to date
01:34
How soon is too soon to bring your partner home for the holidays?
05:51
Should dining at an upscale restaurant require formal etiquette?
07:02
Overwhelmed groom sobs uncontrollably after kissing his bride
01:26
Jada Pinkett Smith says she's been separated from Will for 7 years
05:01
How long is too long to give your spouse the cold shoulder?
06:54
Should you voice your concerns over a friend's new relationship?
04:08
Nick Offerman says he now chooses to do ‘the scary thing’ in life
05:45
Bobbie Thomas shares dating update and what’s ahead
05:06
Dating advice: Is she too controlling or is he too inconsiderate?
09:56
Copied
Copied
Dating expert Devyn Simone answers relationship dilemma questions form viewers, including whether one woman is wrong for checking on her boyfriend who missed dinner and didn’t get home until 2 a.m.Jan. 12, 2024
Now Playing
Dating advice: Is she too controlling or is he too inconsiderate?
09:56
UP NEXT
Burnt roll? Pregnancy announcement goes over husband’s head
01:11
People are rushing to the altar to get married on 12/31/23
02:35
Jenna shares the time daughter Mila taunted her with queso
01:12
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: See the pics!
00:31
My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?
04:21
Can my son and his girlfriend sleep in the same room?
04:11
Demi Lovato announces engagement to Jordan Lutes
04:35
Hoda and Jenna reveal the surprising names their kids call them
00:49
How to become instantly approachable with expert tips
05:32
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Linda Evangelista's totally relatable reason for not wanting to date
01:34
How soon is too soon to bring your partner home for the holidays?
05:51
Should dining at an upscale restaurant require formal etiquette?
07:02
Overwhelmed groom sobs uncontrollably after kissing his bride
01:26
Jada Pinkett Smith says she's been separated from Will for 7 years
05:01
How long is too long to give your spouse the cold shoulder?
06:54
Should you voice your concerns over a friend's new relationship?
04:08
Nick Offerman says he now chooses to do ‘the scary thing’ in life
05:45
Bobbie Thomas shares dating update and what’s ahead