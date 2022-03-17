Danielle Radcliffe talks making ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Weird Al’ biopic
05:45
Share this -
copied
Actor Daniel Radcliffe joins Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver to talk about playing a rich villain in the new star-studded movie “The Lost City.” He also talks about turning into "Weird Al" Yankovic, calling it “the most fun thing I’ve done in my life.”March 17, 2022
Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick’s Day game
03:15
Now Playing
Danielle Radcliffe talks making ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Weird Al’ biopic
05:45
UP NEXT
Child asks Ryan Reynolds if he really kisses Zoe Saldana in ‘Adam Project’
00:45
Sean Penn unrecognizable in trailer for Watergate series ‘Gaslit’
00:49
See first trailer for Mike Myers’ new series ‘The Pentaverate’
01:02
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs popular ‘Sweet Dreams’ lyric