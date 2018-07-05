Dangerous wildfires out West continue to threaten homes, force evacuationsPlay Video - 3:51
Dangerous wildfires out West continue to threaten homes, force evacuations
Wildfires that are spreading by windy weather are destroying homes in communities from California to Colorado, forcing thousand to evacuate to safer grounds, while some cities had to cancel July Fourth firework shows. NBC News national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reports, while TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer gives an update on when the extreme heat will come to an end.