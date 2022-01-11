IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks out

    04:21

  • Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages

    04:32

  • Maya Angelou becomes 1st Black woman to appear on US quarter

    00:21

  • Doctors transplant pig heart into a human patient in last-ditch effort to save his life

    00:29

  • New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue

    02:21

  • Real estate heir and convicted killer Robert Durst dies at 78

    00:20

  • Biden to address voting rights as Democrats push new bill ahead of midterms

    02:24

  • COVID-19 vaccine providers working on booster shot aimed at omicron variants

    02:27

  • FAA ordered 'full ground stop' around when North Korea appeared to launch missile

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    Dangerous record temperatures blanket Midwest, Northeast

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Hawaii

    04:43

  • Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19

    01:07

  • Woman shares motivating rags-to-riches journey becoming an author and attorney

    04:05

  • Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022

    04:50

  • Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

    00:41

  • ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast

    00:40

  • ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series

    01:01

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

  • 2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winners

    01:10

  • Sidney Poitier: A look back at the Hollywood legend’s remarkable career

    02:25

TODAY

Dangerous record temperatures blanket Midwest, Northeast

03:11

Millions are waking up to more frigid winter weather as a dangerous arctic blast slams the Midwest and Northeast. Temperatures and windchills are plunging into single digits and below zero as people brace for another round of bitter cold. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY, and Al Roker is tracking the forecast.Jan. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks out

    04:21

  • Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages

    04:32

  • Maya Angelou becomes 1st Black woman to appear on US quarter

    00:21

  • Doctors transplant pig heart into a human patient in last-ditch effort to save his life

    00:29

  • New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue

    02:21

  • Real estate heir and convicted killer Robert Durst dies at 78

    00:20

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All