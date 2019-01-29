News

Dangerous deep freeze blankets parts of US

04:46

About 110 million people, from Minneapolis to Atlanta, are facing the coldest weather in a generation, with icy conditions leading to canceled flights and closed schools. Dylan Dreyer reports while Al Roker takes a closer look in the forecast.Jan. 29, 2019

