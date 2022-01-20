Dancer Maddie Ziegler talks path to acting, role in ‘The Fallout’
04:14
Share this -
copied
Maddie Ziegler, whose talent popped off the screen in the reality show “Dance Moms,” joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about her journey to acting and her new role in the new drama movie “The Fallout.” She also talks about her relationship with Eddie Benjamin, who appeared with her on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.Jan. 20, 2022
Now Playing
Dancer Maddie Ziegler talks path to acting, role in ‘The Fallout’
04:14
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna weigh in on 'pantaboots,' Oscar Mayer bologna face mask trends
03:32
Bridgette Everett talks series ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ growing up in a big family
05:32
Laura Linney talks final season of ‘Ozark,’ items she’s kept from the set
05:01
Los Angeles Zoo raises more than $70,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday
00:37
Watch Keith Morrison from 'Dateline' surprise Kristen Bell