Choreographer keeps jazz dance alive in her art

In our series Together We Rise, award-winning dancer and choreographer LaTasha Barnes brings the past and the present together in her artistry, inspired largely by her grandmother. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares her story, showing how Barnes is keeping jazz dance alive in New York. "When I'm dancing, I feel the music, I feel the space...I feel my elders, my ancestors come through," says Barnes.Feb. 21, 2022
