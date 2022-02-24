Cross-country storm disrupts travel, spreads snow and ice
01:35
Share this -
copied
112 million people will be impacted by a major cross-country storm spreading snow and ice across the country. The storm is causing travel issues as it heads East. TODAY's Al Roker has the latest forecast.Feb. 24, 2022
What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?
01:55
Husband of 'Rust' cinematographer killed on set speaks out
09:45
Russian troops descend on Ukraine
02:13
Now Playing
Cross-country storm disrupts travel, spreads snow and ice
01:35
UP NEXT
How the Russian invasion of Ukraine could affect gas prices, stocks
01:24
What Putin did 'demands a major response,' Michael McFaul says