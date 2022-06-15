IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Dakota Johnson on producing, starring in ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’

04:50

Actor Dakota Johnson joins TODAY to talk about producing and starring in “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” saying it’s the project she’s most proud of because, “I made the whole thing from the very beginning to the very end.”June 15, 2022

TODAY

