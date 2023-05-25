Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows
02:39
UP NEXT
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection
04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research
05:05
Dylan Dreyer opens up about son Calvin’s celiac disease diagnosis
06:58
Did Ozempic tap into a potential addiction cure?
05:43
Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings
06:10
Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?
04:50
TODAY's Al Roker shares pic of new knee following surgery
03:52
What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks
03:43
Peloton's Ally Love joins TODAY show as a contributor
06:45
Surgeon General warns of social media danger to mental health
03:08
First-of-its-kind brain surgery saves baby before birth
08:41
Try these kickboxing moves you can do at home
03:25
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’
05:56
Author shares how to combat our biggest insecurities
03:45
Late-season allergies are longer and worse: How to find relief
02:52
Teen opens up to Carson Daly about managing anxiety
08:13
Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation
05:22
Demi Lovato opens up on seeking help in mental health journey
05:28
How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion
04:17
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows
02:39
Share this -
copied
The benefits of taking a daily multivitamin have long been debated but now a new study finds that taking a multivitamin may slow age-related memory loss. NBC’s Dr. Natalie Azar breaks down the study's findings.May 25, 2023
Now Playing
Multivitamins may help slow age-related memory loss, study shows
02:39
UP NEXT
Sunblock, sunscreen, SPF: How to choose the right sun protection
04:25
Twins turn tragedy into lifetime dedicated to neurologic research
05:05
Dylan Dreyer opens up about son Calvin’s celiac disease diagnosis
06:58
Did Ozempic tap into a potential addiction cure?
05:43
Ally Love shares healthy habits to bring wellness into your mornings
06:10
Allergy treatment options: Which one is right for you?
04:50
TODAY's Al Roker shares pic of new knee following surgery
03:52
What should you stock in your medicine cabinet? Best OTC picks
03:43
Peloton's Ally Love joins TODAY show as a contributor
06:45
Surgeon General warns of social media danger to mental health
03:08
First-of-its-kind brain surgery saves baby before birth
08:41
Try these kickboxing moves you can do at home
03:25
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’
05:56
Author shares how to combat our biggest insecurities
03:45
Late-season allergies are longer and worse: How to find relief
02:52
Teen opens up to Carson Daly about managing anxiety
08:13
Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation
05:22
Demi Lovato opens up on seeking help in mental health journey
05:28
How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion