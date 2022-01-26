Dad on TikTok offers to be stand-in parent at LGBTQ+ weddings
In the latest edition of The Upside, TODAY’s Al Roker highlights a dad who is offering to stand in as a parent at weddings of people in the LGBTQ+ community where the biological parents refused support. His generous offer spawned a group called “TikTok Stand In Families” that is 32,000 members strong.Jan. 26, 2022
