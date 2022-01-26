IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 73% off products to help you catch some zzz’s

  • Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Dad on TikTok offers to be stand-in parent at LGBTQ+ weddings

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    How this new program is helping children cope with trauma and grief

    05:43

  • SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops

    00:31

  • Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace

    04:47

  • Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life

    09:55

  • Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture

    02:41

  • Cooking with Cal: Dylan and son make classic Sicilian sciachiatta

    04:34

  • Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’

    05:10

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate

    00:32

  • Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:08

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child

    00:40

  • Meet the seniors proving it’s never too late to make a new friend

    03:46

  • Meet the surgeon who led life-changing procedure to separate conjoined twins

    04:42

  • Why a ‘primal mom scream’ can help with managing stress

    04:19

  • Formerly conjoined twins thrive following separation surgery

    06:06

  • Maria Shriver talks about making new friends in midlife

    06:21

  • How grandparenting has evolved over the decades into a new golden age

    04:58

  • Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’

    06:22

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

TODAY

Dad on TikTok offers to be stand-in parent at LGBTQ+ weddings

04:37

In the latest edition of The Upside, TODAY’s Al Roker highlights a dad who is offering to stand in as a parent at weddings of people in the LGBTQ+ community where the biological parents refused support. His generous offer spawned a group called “TikTok Stand In Families” that is 32,000 members strong.Jan. 26, 2022

  • Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Dad on TikTok offers to be stand-in parent at LGBTQ+ weddings

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    How this new program is helping children cope with trauma and grief

    05:43

  • SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops

    00:31

  • Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace

    04:47

  • Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life

    09:55

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All