16 winter must-haves to look cute in the cold

TODAY Talent Originals

Dad of Team USA curling sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson on raising 2 Olympians

Craig Melvin talks to Sheldon Peterson, dad to Olympic curling teammates and sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson. Peterson shares his family's love of the game and how the curling roots run deep in the Peterson clan. Tara and Tabitha Peterson join the conversation to share what it's like to compete alongside your sibling. They also discuss some funny nicknames they've come up with for their dad.Feb. 8, 2022

