Dad and rapper Fyütch teaches the Black history he never learned in school

04:25

Family music artist, single dad and teacher Fyütch talks to TODAY's Craig Melvin about his debut album, "Family Tree." Fyütch explains the rich legacy of public speaking in his family and how he's been channeling that to update the way Black history can be taught in classrooms around the country.Jan. 17, 2022

