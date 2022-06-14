Dad and daughter re-create famous movie scenes

TODAY’s Craig Melvin talks with Alex Zane, co-creator of Tot For Tot Remakes, a photo project-turned-viral Instagram page that he started with his 4-year-old daughter, Matilda, in March 2020. The father and daughter have posted over 100 photo re-creations of famous movie scenes, with Matilda and her stuffed fox standing in for famous actors. NBC’s Steve Kornacki even made the cut.June 14, 2022