Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel
04:29
Share this -
copied
It’s been more than 20 years since “Sex and the City” premiered on HBO. Now the new series “And Just Like That…” continues the saga, and Cynthia Nixon returns to the role of Miranda. Joining TODAY in person, the actress talks about what it was like to direct an episode.Dec. 8, 2021
Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?
01:01
Expert tips to help you rock any photo
05:22
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk about their Christmas movies
05:54
Al Roker shares photos of his family Christmas tree
00:39
Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel
04:29
Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards