IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

  • Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?

    01:01

  • Expert tips to help you rock any photo

    05:22

  • Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk about their Christmas movies

    05:54

  • Al Roker shares photos of his family Christmas tree

    00:39

  • Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

    04:29

  • Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards

    01:21

  • Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016

    07:45

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman talks about her new collection

    05:57

  • Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her new sci-fi thriller ‘Mother/Android’

    05:54

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

  • Brooke Shields says her daughter has hit the ‘jerk’ stage

    02:22

  • ‘Get Out’ leads list of best screenplays of the century (so far)

    01:30

  • Kristin Davis: ‘There is respect for Samantha’ in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

    04:15

  • Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’

    07:14

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding

    01:41

  • Jussie Smollett testifies ‘there was no hoax’

    02:28

  • She & Him mark 10th anniversary of 'A Very She & Him Christmas' with rerelease

    07:37

  • Are catsuits the purr-fect outfit? Jenna and Michelle Buteau say yes!

    02:22

  • Cheryl Hines talks about ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and more

    04:29

  • Michael Buble and Cheryl Hines guess Christmas carols in ‘Other Words’ game

    06:25

TODAY

Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

04:29

It’s been more than 20 years since “Sex and the City” premiered on HBO. Now the new series “And Just Like That…” continues the saga, and Cynthia Nixon returns to the role of Miranda. Joining TODAY in person, the actress talks about what it was like to direct an episode.Dec. 8, 2021

  • Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?

    01:01

  • Expert tips to help you rock any photo

    05:22

  • Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk about their Christmas movies

    05:54

  • Al Roker shares photos of his family Christmas tree

    00:39

  • Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

    04:29

  • Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards

    01:21

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All