Cynthia Erivo talks Oscar nod, Broadway success and inspirational mom

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, singer and actor Cynthia Erivo talks to Willie Geist about her Tony-winning role in “The Color Purple” on Broadway that caught the attention of Hollywood. After earning more parts on screen, Erivo has also been working on a solo album (“Ch. 1 Vs. 1”) and a children’s book (“Remember to Dream, Ebere”). Both of those works come from her heart, and are another opportunity to thank her mother for her love and support.Sept. 19, 2021