IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Cynthia Erivo talks Oscar nod, Broadway success and inspirational mom

08:03

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, singer and actor Cynthia Erivo talks to Willie Geist about her Tony-winning role in “The Color Purple” on Broadway that caught the attention of Hollywood. After earning more parts on screen, Erivo has also been working on a solo album (“Ch. 1 Vs. 1”) and a children’s book (“Remember to Dream, Ebere”). Both of those works come from her heart, and are another opportunity to thank her mother for her love and support.Sept. 19, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All