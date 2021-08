Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo is gearing up for the release of her debut album, “Ch. 1 Vs. 1.” As the Citi Summer Music series continues, she chats with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb live. “It’s a huge dream come true,” she says of the new album. She also talks about her Emmy-winning TODAY performance of music from “The Color Purple.”Aug. 20, 2021