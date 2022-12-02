How to protect your identity while online holiday shopping

- Now Playing
How to protect your identity while online holiday shopping05:08
New jobs report beats expectations, Congress avoids rail strike02:23
Holiday shipping dates to watch as Christmas approaches02:27
FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, speaks out: 'I screwed up'03:16
House moves to avert rail strike, economy shows signs of growth02:30
What to do if you’re already over budget for holiday shopping04:17
Read the fine print: How to avoid costly mistakes when shopping04:51
What you need to know about Travel Tuesday deals02:49
Shipping strategies to get gifts there on time while saving money04:23
How to find out if a sale is really ‘worth it’ this Cyber Monday04:07
Cyber Monday deals get underway fresh off Black Friday record02:07
How ‘shopping small’ is boosting local businesses this holiday02:42
How has inflation impacted holiday spending sprees?02:33
Record number of shoppers put inflation aside for Black Friday02:01
Mark Cuban shares how he raises his kids to be humble05:38
How to stick to your budget: Holiday shopping tips, tricks and ideas02:51
Frontier Airlines launches an all-you-can-fly subscription for $79902:42
How malls are enticing shoppers back into stores for Black Friday03:26
Black Friday is here! How to take advantage of steep discounts02:15
Biden administration extends federal student loan payment pause00:20
