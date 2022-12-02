IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Hot List: Our ultimate gift guide is here with picks for everyone (and every budget)

  • Now Playing

    How to protect your identity while online holiday shopping

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    New jobs report beats expectations, Congress avoids rail strike

    02:23

  • Holiday shipping dates to watch as Christmas approaches

    02:27

  • FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, speaks out: 'I screwed up'

    03:16

  • House moves to avert rail strike, economy shows signs of growth

    02:30

  • What to do if you’re already over budget for holiday shopping

    04:17

  • Read the fine print: How to avoid costly mistakes when shopping

    04:51

  • What you need to know about Travel Tuesday deals

    02:49

  • Shipping strategies to get gifts there on time while saving money

    04:23

  • How to find out if a sale is really ‘worth it’ this Cyber Monday

    04:07

  • Cyber Monday deals get underway fresh off Black Friday record

    02:07

  • How ‘shopping small’ is boosting local businesses this holiday

    02:42

  • How has inflation impacted holiday spending sprees?

    02:33

  • Record number of shoppers put inflation aside for Black Friday

    02:01

  • Mark Cuban shares how he raises his kids to be humble

    05:38

  • How to stick to your budget: Holiday shopping tips, tricks and ideas

    02:51

  • Frontier Airlines launches an all-you-can-fly subscription for $799

    02:42

  • How malls are enticing shoppers back into stores for Black Friday

    03:26

  • Black Friday is here! How to take advantage of steep discounts

    02:15

  • Biden administration extends federal student loan payment pause

    00:20

TODAY

How to protect your identity while online holiday shopping

05:08

Scammers are thinking up new ways to steal your identity and your money. Cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton shares ways to help tighten up your security online.Dec. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How to protect your identity while online holiday shopping

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    New jobs report beats expectations, Congress avoids rail strike

    02:23

  • Holiday shipping dates to watch as Christmas approaches

    02:27

  • FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, speaks out: 'I screwed up'

    03:16

  • House moves to avert rail strike, economy shows signs of growth

    02:30

  • What to do if you’re already over budget for holiday shopping

    04:17

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All