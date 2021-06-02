Cyberattack shows businesses need to improve their security, expert says

Cyberattack shows businesses need to improve their security, expert says04:20
Commenting on the cyberattack on the world’s largest meat supplier, Christopher Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, tells TODAY that “it’s clear that every company out there needs to improve their security posture, but most importantly their business disruption policies.” He warns that Russian hackers “went after our gas and they went after our hot dogs. No one is out of bounds here.”