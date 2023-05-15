Tipping requests at unexpected places has consumers frustrated
Some companies have implemented a tipping option at unexpected places — including self-checkout kiosks— leaving a growing number of shoppers feeling frustrated over the “tip creep.” NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.May 15, 2023
