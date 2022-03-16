Spice things up with this recipe for curried chicken and plantain croquettes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chef Andre Fouls shows Hoda Kotb and Kelly Roland how to cook up some island flavor for dinner with a delicious meal of curried chicken and plantain croquettes. Chef Fouls shows the entire process of marinating the chicken, preparing the plantains, and offers vegetarian options to replace the chicken.
March 16, 2022 Read More
