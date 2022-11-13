IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Cryptocurrency company builds bizarre monument of Elon Musk

00:45

A cryptocurrency company calling itself “Elon Goat Token” has spent $600,000 to build a 30-foot monument of Elon Musk’s head on a goat’s body riding a rocket. The statue will be delivered to Tesla headquarters in Texas.Nov. 13, 2022

