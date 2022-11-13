Cryptocurrency company builds bizarre monument of Elon Musk

Daniel Radcliffe talks new 'Weird Al' film, legacy of ‘Harry Potter’07:39
TODAY producer runs New York City Marathon with Sunday Mug01:26
- Now Playing
Cryptocurrency company builds bizarre monument of Elon Musk00:45
- UP NEXT
95-year-old nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at Latin Grammys04:55
Jane Gross, pioneer for female sportswriters, dies at 7502:14
Psychedelic mushrooms being used to help people fight addiction03:52
Americans turn out in record numbers to vote in midterm elections04:49
Tom Brady leads Buccaneers and NFL in season debut in Germany01:47
US Customs and Border Protection head Chris Magnus resigns00:26
2 WWII-era planes collide in mid-air crash during Dallas air show00:30
Chuck Todd weighs in on the results of Biden’s first midterms02:31
Biden to meet China’s President Xi to discuss North Korea, Taiwan01:58
Democrats maintain control of Senate after crucial win in Nevada01:44
Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood07:38
Couple marks 50th anniversary in Canary Islands with Sunday TODAY Mug01:26
This World Series love story is a real life rom-com in the making04:02
Daniel Smith, son of former US slave, dies at 9002:23
Harry Smith commemorates the Vietnam Veterans Memorial03:49
Political rhetoric threatens violence around midterm elections04:50
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winners00:24
Daniel Radcliffe talks new 'Weird Al' film, legacy of ‘Harry Potter’07:39
TODAY producer runs New York City Marathon with Sunday Mug01:26
- Now Playing
Cryptocurrency company builds bizarre monument of Elon Musk00:45
- UP NEXT
95-year-old nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at Latin Grammys04:55
Jane Gross, pioneer for female sportswriters, dies at 7502:14
Psychedelic mushrooms being used to help people fight addiction03:52
Play All
Play All