Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art

05:11

NBC News Now anchor Savannah Sellers talks with Nyla Hayes, a 13-year-old who has earned nearly $7 million from selling her beautiful portraits of long-necked women as NFTs. Hayes has partnered with a social media app for kids called Zigazoo to help kids even younger than her learn about NFTs.April 7, 2022

