TODAY

Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one day

01:55

Investors of bitcoin and other digital cryptocurrencies are trying to recover after losing more than $200 billion in market value in a single day. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz looks at what caused the nosedive.May 13, 2022

Cryptocurrency is not actually perfectly designed for crime. Just ask the crypto cops.

