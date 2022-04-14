IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Crypto capital: Bitcoin becomes official currency in El Salvador

03:18

El Salvador has become the first country to make bitcoin an official currency, alongside the U.S. dollar. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY on what it’s really like to use bitcoin in everyday life.April 14, 2022

