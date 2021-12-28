Multiple cruise ships are back in the U.S. after experiencing COVID outbreaks and being turned away from ports in the Caribbean and Mexico. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Dec. 28, 2021
Cruise ships hit with coronavirus outbreaks
