A cruise ship carrying nearly 300 people has been quarantined in the Caribbean port of St. Lucia after health officials confirmed a case of the measles on board. Moviegoers at California theater are also being warned after a woman infected with the virus attended an “Avengers: Endgame” screening. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.

