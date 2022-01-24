Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel
02:28
The Crystal Symphony cruise ship, full of hundreds of passengers and crew, was originally heading to Miami but suddenly diverted to the Bahamas on Saturday in an apparent effort to avoid an arrest warrant over unpaid fuel expenses. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2022
